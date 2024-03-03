Sunday’s matchday 23 fixtures of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) offered a mix of surprises and expected outcomes across the four centres.

Four games were played, resulting in two home wins, one away victory, and a draw, with eight goals scored.

Lobi Stars returned to the top of the table after defeating Katsina United 2-0 in Lafia.

John Ekioke and Alao Danbani scored in the 71st and 84th minutes, respectively, to seal the victory for Lobi Stars.

With this latest victory, the Pride of Benue now have 42 points in 23 games, one more than second-placed Plateau United.

Plateau United also secured an identical 2-0 victory over their opponents, with second-half goals from Alexander Enejo and David Barnabas securing the win.

At Owerri, Heartland FC failed to secure maximum points again, drawing 1-1 against Sunshine Stars.

The match took an interesting turn as Sunshine Stars, managed by Heartland’s former coach, Kennedy Boboye, took the lead within two minutes through Promise Awosanmi.

However, just four minutes later, Onyekachi Okafor restored parity for Heartland, saving them from another home defeat.

This draw leaves Sunshine Stars in 14th position with 27 points, while Heartland remains in a precarious 20th position with 19 points.

Rangers maintain unbeaten streak

Rangers International continued their impressive form with a convincing 2-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes in Kaduna.

Following their win against Doma United last week, the “Flying Antelopes” feasted once again, with goals from Chidibiere Nwobodo and Godwin Obaje in the first half.

This victory extends their unbeaten streak to five games and propels them to third place in the table with 40 points.

NPFL Results

Sunday

Lobi Stars FC 2-0 Katsina United FC

Plateau United FC 2-0 Bendel Insurance FC

Niger Tornadoes FC 0-2 Rangers International FC

Heartland FC 1-1 Sunshine Stars FC

Kwara United FC vs Rivers United FC ( postponed)

Saturday

Remo Stars FC 1-0 Bayelsa United FC

Fixtures

Monday

Doma United FC vs Sporting Lagos FC

Akwa United FC vs Enyimba International FC

Kano Pillars FC vs Abia Warriors FC

Tuesday

Gombe United FC vs Shooting Stars FC

