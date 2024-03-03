The 94 sacked lecturers of Enugu State College of Education, Technical (ESCET), have appealed to Governor Peter Mbah for reinstatement.

The group made the appeal in a letter to Mr Mbah, signed by Egbo Doris, Njideka Frank and others, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Enugu.

In the letter, the group said if nothing was done about it, their disengagement would bring untold hardships to their families.

Mr Mbah, in October 2023, constituted a seven-member investigative committee to probe alleged fraud and corrupt practices in the school.

According to the sacked lecturers, they wrote to the governor as responsible and dedicated indigenes of Enugu State who were employed at the college on 22 October 2021.

They stated that they received the “distressing news” of their disengagement from service on 26 February which was communicated to them through the Acting Registrar of the school, Pat Aneke.

The sacked lecturer said Mr Aneke informed them that the directive to sack them was from the Government Implementation Committee.

Appeal for reinstatement

The sacked lecturers appealed to Governor Mbah for reinstatement.

“It is only our set and Alvan Ikoku College of Education Owerri that were successful in the whole of the South East in the 2023 TETFAIR programme. We believe that the sudden termination of our employment does not accurately reflect our contributions,” they wrote in the letter to the governor.

According to the lecturers, upon their employment, they had remained dedicated and committed to the growth of the college and never deterred from discharging their duties in spite of irregular payment of staff salary.

“It is equally sad to state that two of our colleagues lost their pregnancies at their duty post, right inside the examination hall while selflessly and diligently serving the institution as invigilators.

“May the blood of those innocent babies be enough atonement and cry for justice on behalf of all the disengaged staff.”

“It is quite unfortunate that both the investigation and implementation committees set up to look into the various challenges of the ESCET, never deemed it fit to have a word or two with any of us.

“We strongly believe that the challenges of the institution could be tackled without depleting the already understaffed institution.

“After our employment, proper documentation was done and regularisation, through verification of our documents for relevance and our names were duly added in ESCET Payroll.”

The sacked lecturers alleged that they were being owed 13 months of salary arrears.

“We are those fathers, mothers, aunties, uncles, sisters, brothers, who have found excuses explaining to our children, and families, why lunch and dinner are no longer available on the table.”

(NAN)

