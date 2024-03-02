A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Charles Idehen, passed away aged 83 in Benin City, Edo State, on Friday.

The NBA paid tributes to Mr Idehen, who was also a former president of the African Bar Association (ABA), in a statement on Saturday.

The president of the association, Yakubu Maikyau, in a statement, described the death as another significant blow to the legal community, coming about a week after the funeral of another former president of the association, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who died in December 2023 while serving as Ondo State Governor.

The statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES by the National Publicity Secretary of NBA, Akorede Lawal, described Mr Idehen as a remarkable and humble man, whose contributions would be celebrated and remembered for generations to come.

“The passing of Mr Charles Idehen, just a few days after the interment of another former President of the NBA, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has created another big vacuum in the Bar and the ranks of former NBA Presidents. He was a remarkable and humble man. The NBA will celebrate Mr Idehen’s impactful life, which ended yesterday at 83 years. His impacts will remain evergreen in the annals of NBA history,” Mr Maikyau stated.

He said Mr Idehen was a respected figure within the legal fraternity.

Mr Idehen was elected as the president of the NBA in 1989 and later became the president of the African Bar Association (AfBA). He also contested for the governorship of the defunct Bendel State.

As NBA president, he demonstrated an unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and advocating democracy, Mr Maikyau said.

According to him, Mr Idehen’s legacy extended beyond the legal profession and was deeply felt across the nation.

He called upon families and friends to draw solace from Mr Idehen’s remarkable life and prayed for strength for those grieving his loss.

He said the deceased’s impact on the legal landscape will endure, leaving an indelible mark on the history of the NBA.

