A lecturer in Abia State University, Uturu, who proposed to a female student in a classroom has now announced a date for their wedding.

The proposal

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the lecturer stunned many students on 14 February when he proposed to his fiancée in her classroom.

The lecturer, Wisdom Anucha, could be seen kneeling with a ring in his hand while proposing to his heartthrob in photographs circulating on Facebook.

Some students watched in apparent excitement while others were busy filming and taking photos as the lecturer proposed to the lady, who is said to be a student of Optometry in the institution.

Mr Anucha, this newspaper learnt, lectures in the department of sociology in the institution.

Many Nigerians criticised the lecturer for proposing to the student in the classroom.

But the management of the university and the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the institution, in their separate reactions, argued that the lecturer did not violate any university law and ethical principle by his action.

Wedding date

Mr Anucha, in a post via his Facebook page on Friday, announced that their church wedding will be held on 6 April.

“With the consent of our parents, we, Grace and Wisdom with every sense of humility, respect and responsibility most humbly wish to invite you as a special guest as ‘we’ walk down the aisle,” the lecturer wrote.

The lecturer uploaded a pre-wedding photograph of him and his fianceé to the social media platform.

“We covet your prayers as we embark on this journey for life,” he stated, adding that the event will take place at Saint Paul’s Anglican Church in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State.

