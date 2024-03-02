The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decided that its governorship candidate for the forthcoming election will emerge from the southern zone of the state.

Although the sentiments had been pervasive for a long time, the party, it was learnt, eventually decided to go in that direction following the emergence of Lucky Aiyedatiwa as governor on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Aiyedatiwa is from the southern senatorial district and most of the aspirants in APC are also from the south.

The spokesperson of the state PDP, Kennedy Peretei said the idea of a sout um nohern candidate is in line with the current political trend and it would be unwise to rise against the tide.

The decision was further concretised at a stakeholders meeting of the party on Friday in Akure, the Ondo State Capital.

“We have held several meetings at different levels where the idea of zoning to the south was discussed, but on Friday we decided to brief other levels of the party leadership on the present situation.

“We are aware that the party constitution does not categorically provide for zoning. However, we know that to decide otherwise would be going against the tide,” Mr Peretei said.

He said the ruling APC already had a governor from the south who would be contesting in the coming election, noting that it was only pragmatic for the party to go southwards.

“If you look at what is going on, you will realise that the feeling is that the next governor should come from the south, and we needed to brief the stakeholders on this so they don’t start reading it on the pages of newspapers and the social media,” Mr Peretei added.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has slated the gubernatorial election in the state for 16 November 2024.

Political parties are expected to conclude their primaries between 7 and 27 April and submit the names of their candidates between 29 April and 20 May.

A handful of aspirants are already jostling for the attention of party supporters ahead of the primaries.

However, the party says the actual number of contenders will be known when they begin to pick the expression of interest forms next week.

