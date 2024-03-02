President Bola Tinubu has celebrated the grace of stewardship and leadership upon the life of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, as he marks his birthday on 2 March.

The president congratulated Mr Adeboye, a pastor, on hitting another milestone and joined the Body of Christ in thanksgiving for the general overseer’s remarkable life of impact that transcends cultures and borders.

President Tinubu thanked the Lord’s own servant for his regular prayers for the country and his wise counsel, noting his patriotic zeal and manifest determination to see Nigeria succeed.

The president prayed for the continual well-being of the general overseer and his wife, in addition to many more years in the service of God Almighty.

Gbajabiamila at 94

President Tinubu haa also congratulated a distinguished Nigerian, Lateefat Gbajabiamila, as she turns 94 on 2 March.

The president celebrated Mrs Gbajabiamila, an accomplished politician and doting philanthropist, whose life has been one of sacrifice, devotion to God Almighty, charity, and service to Nigerians; all strata of people, and humanity.

He saluted Mama, who is the first elected female local government chairperson in Lagos State, extolling her as a leading light in the concourse of great women who have defined Nigeria’s history.

President Tinubu thanked Mrs Gbajabiamila for her support and unceasing prayers, assuring the nonagenarian that all her supplications for Nigeria will come to realisation.

The president prayed for Mama and her family that Almighty Allah, whom she has always faithfully served, will grant her many more years in good health.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

March 1, 2024

