Jane Ebi, a businesswoman, on Friday dragged her husband, Monday, before a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, near Abuja.

She is accusing him of “following everything under skirt”.

Ms Ebi, who is seeking a divorce, said that her husband is hot tempered, wicked, and had a bad attitude of getting drunk and following different woman or anything under the skirt.

“My husband always sleeps outside our matrimonial home with small girls leaving me and the children in danger.

“I have done all I can to make the respondent change from that life, but he has refused to change. It is on these grounds that I seek to divorce him,” she said.

The respondent, who is a driver, however denied all the allegations.

The presiding judge, Doocivir Yawe, advised the couple to explore reconciliation and adjourned the matter until 7 March, for report of settlement or hearing.

(NAN)

