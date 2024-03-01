Vice President Kashim Shettima has said the emergence of Bola Tinubu as president of Nigeria is not by chance but a Divine blessing based on the purity of his heart.

Mr Shettima stated this on Friday when he hosted a delegation of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) on a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“The road that led to the Tinubu Presidency did not happen by chance. This is a man whose trajectory is characterised by making sacrifices for the good of the nation.

“The president’s success is a divine blessing which is a reward for the purity of his heart,” he said.

Mr Shettima emphasised the need for leaders to invest in building bridges, stressing that Mr Tinubu’s contributions to providing an alternative platform for the Nigerian political system could not be underrated.

“President Tinubu made sacrifices and built bridges. He was a veritable sanctuary for victims of political witch hunts.

“When other governors were struggling to have a seat at the dining table with former President Olusegun Obasanjo way back then, he provided an alternative platform for the Nigerian political system,” he said.

Mr Shettima, therefore, urged Nigerians to be patient with Mr Tinubu as he piloted the affairs of the country to success because he did not become president by accident.

He urged the newly appointed Board of NCPC to demonstrate unwavering devotion to duty.

He reminded the board members of the importance of religious commitment in addressing the challenges facing the nation.

“All of you here were picked because of your religious devotion. We cannot condone what is taking place in the system.

“We must all strive to make a positive impact to attain the Nigeria of our dreams,” he said.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of NCPC, Stephen Adegbite, a bishop, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the opportunity given to them to serve on the board.

He also commended the vice president’s exceptional leadership, recounting instances of support for the Church and efforts to foster peace and harmony in Borno State while he was governor.

“Your antecedent and what we have known about you are immense.

“When we came to Maiduguri, Borno State, I was the Director of National Issues and Social Welfare at the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“The then CAN chairman in Borno State said to us that they had an exceptional governor, who supported Christians and rebuilt churches destroyed by Boko Haram,” he said.

He added that Vice President Shettima stood with the Church and ensured that there was peace and harmony in the church in Nigeria and with people of other faiths.

Mr Adegbite also noted that the commission’s role goes beyond pilgrimage as it extends to ensuring a harmonious environment for the nation.

“For us as a commission, our assignment is beyond pilgrimage.

“It is our duty and responsibility to ensure that we have a harmonious environment for our nation, to build bridges and ensure that there is peace and harmony in Nigeria,” he said.

(NAN)

