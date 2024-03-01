A 300-level student of Imo State University (IMSU), Thursday, allegedly stabbed to death a final year student of Federal University of Technology, Owerri, (FUTO).

Both IMSU and FUTO are in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, in a statement on Friday, identified the suspect as Francis Marvellous, 21, and the victim as Chinagorom Kingsley, 22.

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said the suspect was later arrested in response to a distress call from the Chief Security Officer of the FUTO, Patrick Egwu, a retired deputy superintendent of police.

The spokesperson said police operatives, on arrival, rescued the suspect who was almost being lynched by angry mod.

“The body of the victim was recovered and rushed to Federal Medical Center, Owerri where he was confirmed dead and deposited at the mortuary,” he said.

The police spokesperson did not mention where the incident happened.

The statement indicated that the suspect was paraded at the State Police Headquarters on Friday.

“On interrogation the suspect confessed to the crime, admitting that he had a heated argument with personnel of the university’s Man O’ War Unit on 29 February at about 22:00hrs during which he brought out a knife he neatly concealed in his trousers and stabbed the victim to death,” Mr Okoye stated.

The police spokesperson said the suspect mentioned three others who were with him during the fight.

He said the three others were the suspect’s brother, Francis Promise, another identified simply as Prince and a man popularly known as ‘Soji.’

“Efforts are on top gear to arrest the suspects at large and ascertain their involvement in the case.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court upon completion of investigation by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID),” he said.

‘Suspect not Hausa/Fulani student’

There were speculations shortly after the incident that the suspect was from the Hausa/Fulani ethnic nationality.

But Mr Okoye described the speculation as “false,” adding that the misinformation was a handiwork of mischief makers who want to provoke unnecessary inter-tribal conflict between Igbo people and northerners residing in the South-eastern state.

The Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Aboki Danjuma, according to the statement, has directed the deputy commissioner of police in charge of the SCID to handle the case and ensure that the arrested suspect and those peddling the “fake news” are prosecuted in line with the law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

