As part of his diligent efforts to substantially enhance the quality and quantity of electric power wheeled across the nation’s power grid, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of four Nigerian professionals to serve as Executive Directors of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), for a renewable term of four years:
Engineer Oluwagbenga E.A. Ajiboye — Executive Director, Transmission Service Provider; Engineer Nafisatu Asabe Ali — Executive Director, Independent System Operations; Ochije Ogini Chukwuka — Executive Director, Finance & Accounts and Abiodun Foluso Afolabi — Executive Director, Human Resources & Corporate Services.
ALSO READ: PHOTO STORY: Vandals attack transmission line – TCN
The president expects that these Nigerians who have been appointed on the strength of their experience, competence level, qualifications, character, and dedication will commit themselves wholly to realizing the innovative and expansive energy vision of his administration, in addition to delivering consistently excellent service to the Nigerian people.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
March 1, 2024
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999