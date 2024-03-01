President Bola Tinubu on Thursday officially commissioned the Lagos Mass Rail Transit (LMRT) red line train project.

The project, which is in its first phase, runs from Agbado in Ogun State to the Oyingbo axis of Lagos State. The 37 km rail line has eight stations, namely Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba and Oyingbo.

Mr Tinubu, in his address, assured that Nigeria will be out of economic problems, adding that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“I speak to Nigerians through this podium that change is possible. We cannot afford to relax. We will grow the economy; we will free ourselves from the penury.

“I’m assuring you that Nigeria will be out of economic problems; we just need to persevere and work hard,” he said.

Mr Tinubu urged the Minister of Transportation, Sa’id Alkali, who was present at the event, to collaborate with other ministries at the sub-national level in order to achieve all round development across the country.

He, however, cautioned the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), against undertaking strike actions within nine months of his administration.

“The Labour union should understand that no matter how much we cling to our freedom and rights, to call for strike within nine months of an administration is unacceptable. If you want to participate in the electoral process, wait until 2027; if not, maintain peace. You are not the only voice of Nigerians,” he said.

Earlier, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his address, commended the President for his unflinching support for the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also reiterated his administration’s commitment to bring out development in the state’s transport sector.

“For the first time in the history of Lagos, we have an integrated transportation system, comprising the road, which is the BRT that we are using, the rail, which is the rail mass transit programme, and the waterways, through the state ferries,” he said.

The governor hinted at the state’s plans to expand the Lagos Mass Rail Transit (LMRT) train project.

“There are a total of 6 lines that we have on our Lagos rail mass transit system when fully developed. We have started preliminary works on the next rail projects – the green line and the purple line.

“The green line is a 71. 4 km rail from Marina to Lekki free trade zone, while the Purple line is a 54.3 km rail from Ojo close to Lasu into Mowe, Ogun State.” the governor said.

At the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu and Mr Tinubu also witnessed the signing of the contract for Phase 2 of the LMRT red line train project (Oyingbo to Marina)

Olatunde Owoeye, a resident who attended the event, lauded the state government for the initiative, stressing that the blue and red rail lines will bring ease to all Lagos residents.

“I believe that it will help the transport sector because of the traffic in Lagos. I know people will love it because they will be able to meet up various activities. It will also reduce the rate of accidents on our major roads,” he said.

