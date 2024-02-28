The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) have expressed commitment to a collaboration aimed at fighting corruption at grassroots level.

They made the commitment at an event marking the opening of a national workshop organised by the two bodies on Tuesday.

The workshop, themed, ‘Anti-corruption: Transparency and accountability in governance at the local government level,’ was aimed at harnessing collective wisdom and experience towards combatting corruption effectively.

The Chairman of the (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, who was represented by the EFCC’s Secretary, Muhammad Hammajoda, emphasised the importance of transparency and accountability in local government governance, highlighting President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to the fight against corruption.

‘’As we are involved in a discussion over the next few days, let us leverage the collective wisdom and experience of our distinguished guests and participants. Together, we can forge initiatives that will not only strengthen the fight against corruption but also imbibe transparency and accountability in our local government governance,’’ he said.

He commended what he described as Mr Tinubu’s desire to fight against corruption, which he said inspired the event.

‘’The commitment of His Excellency, the President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, in the fight against corruption shows the gravity and importance attached to the issues we are assembled here to address. We acknowledge your unwavering commitment to the ideals of good governance, accountability, and the fight against corruption.

‘’The collaboration between the EFCC and ALGON, as demonstrated by the chairman’s participation and representation showcases our shared commitment to addressing the challenges of corruption and improving governance at the local government level,’’ he said.

ALGON’s Board of Trustees Chairman, Odunayo Ategbero, stressed the need for a bottom-top approach to address corruption, citing the urgent necessity to end the cycle of corruption that he said had hindered Nigeria’s socio-economic progress.

Mr Ategbero said that the fight against corruption and other social vices is a collective responsibility of all citizens to tackle beginning from the local to federal levels of government.

‘’I am confident that participants in this workshop, most especially the eminent speakers and resource persons, will do justice to the topic of this important workshop on anti-corruption transparency and accountability at the local government level. I am aware that the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), in collaboration with the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, has consistently been in the vanguard of confronting corruption at all levels of government. Any meaningful development in this country requires a bottom-top approach policy.’

‘’Therefore, the third tier of government, which is the local government, is where corruption can be effectively prevented because prevention is better than cure. It is worth knowing that the government of his excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu is ready to stamp out corruption, which has eaten deeply into the fabric of our socioeconomic prosperity as a nation.

‘’This workshop would not have come at a better time than now that Nigerians are yearning to seek local government autonomy as a veritable platform to drive the rapid socio-economic and political transformation of the grassroots devoid of corruption. The fight against corruption and other social vices dividing our country is a collective responsibility of everyone; therefore, a forum like this is easier to create awareness for all and sundry to tackle corruption headlong,’’ he stressed.

He called on the EFCC to enforce the fight against corruption at all levels of governance to curb this evil menace that is bent on destroying the nation at large.

‘’Fighting corruption begins at the grassroots level. I, therefore, want to urge all our anti-corruption agencies, most especially the EFCC, to enforce the fight against corruption at all levels of governance in this country. All corrupt cases in various courts involving corrupt public officials in our country should be dispensed with almost dispatch by EFCC to serve as a deterrent to both public and private officials in the nation’s economy,’’ he urged.

Local government autonomy

Participants at the event called for amendments to the constitution to grant local governments more autonomy and to enable the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct local government elections independently.

They also called on local government chairpersons to prioritise development projects, uphold accountability, and collaborate with stakeholders to combat corruption effectively.

Efforts were also directed towards empowering the EFCC to investigate and hold governors accountable for corrupt practices, thereby ensuring the integrity of local government administrations.

Concerns were raised about the influence of state governors over local governments, leading to the imposition of caretaker committees and hindering the democratic process.

