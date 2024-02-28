There was heavy security in and around the Akure residence of Reuben Fasoranti, leader of Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, on Wednesday as President Bola Tinubu arrived for a private meeting.

It was only those who had their names on the security that could access the premises of the Yoruba leader, who endorsed Mr Tinubu for President in the February 2023 presidential election.

The president, who came on board a helicopter, landed at the Akure playing ground, Ijapo Estate, at about 2:23 p.m., and arrived at Mr Fasoranti’s residence at exactly 2:32 p.m.

Other eminent personalities at the venue were Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State; Olu Falae, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chieftain of the Afenifere; Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade; and former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko.

President Tinubu was in the state to pay a condolence visit to the family of the deceased immediate past governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, in Owo where he was received by his wife, former First Lady, Betty Akeredolu and other family members.

The President, accompanied by Governor Aiyedatiwa and his deputy, also visited the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Oguntoye, at his palace to condole him over the passing of Mr Akeredolu, an indigene of Owo.

Mr Akeredolu, who governed Ondo State between 2016 and 2023, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, passed away in a German hospital after a protracted battle with prostate cancer in December last year. He was buried last week.

(NAN)

