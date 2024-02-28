The Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies(NILDS), Abubakar Sulaiman, says President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda has not become a political party document yet.

Mr Sulaiman, a professor, made the disclosure on Monday during a seminar organised by the institute in conjunction with the Nigerian Economic Society(NES) in Abuja on the implementation of Budget 2024.

Mr Tinubu campaigned on the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be elected Nigerian President in the February 2023 election conducted by INEC using ‘renewed hope’ as his campaign mantra.

The mantra revolves around an eight-point agenda, which can be taken as President Tinubu’s social contract with the electorate.

The eight-point agenda, upon which President Tinubu’s economic plan is anchored, includes food security, poverty alleviation, growth, job creation, access to capital, inclusion, rule of law and anti-corruption fight.

The 2024 Budget was passed by the National Assembly last December and the President assented to it on 2 January. The budget is predicated on a total expenditure of N28.78 trillion. It has a projected revenue of N19.7 trillion, implying a budget deficit of N10 trillion.

Mr Sulaiman called on the federal government to commence the process of providing a successor document for the National Development Plan (2021-2025), which currently serves as the nation’s medium-term economic blueprint.

As it stands today, he said, “the Renewed Hope “8-Point” Agenda of the present administration has yet to transit itself as a political party document, saying “ensuring it is positioned as a medium-term development document for the country from 2025 to 2029 would be vital.”

He said since the economic plan of the Tinubu Administration is premised on the eight-point agenda, it’s important that it forms the kernel of the country’s medium-term. development agenda once the current plan expires in 2025.

Mr Sulaiman noted that the future of an effective plan-budget link will also require legislating national development plans and providing legislation upon which the gender, youth, and inclusion perspectives of the budget can be anchored.

A major challenge identified by the institute with the budget process, according to the DG, shows that budget implementation is as successful as the national public procurement process as contained in the Public Procurement Act (PPA), 2007.

He said it would be vital for MDAs to initiate the relevant process for executing projects and programmes provided for in the 2024 budget to avoid tales of delays with the implementation.

