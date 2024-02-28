A free Surgical Intervention Programme for indigent people, initiated by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has begun with surgical operations performed on patients at the state hospitals in Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode, and Ilaro.

The programme had begun with the registration and assessment of beneficiaries earlier on Monday.

It would involve major and minor surgical operations on 70,000 residents as part of the governor’s medical palliative to the people.

Speaking after witnessing the first surgery performed on a patient at the State Hospital, Ilaro, on Wednesday, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Rotimi Ogungbe, a medical doctor, said the programme was meant to bring relief to people with medical challenges and in need of a surgical operation.

Mr Ogungbe highlighted the services rendered under the programme to include preoperative, operative, and post-operative services.

“I have gone round and I have seen the people who have been operated on. What the governor has done is unprecedented in the history of this state. The free surgery programme covers all operations, including orthopaedics, gynaecological, and obstetrics, among others,” he said.

The special adviser applauded the state government for making available medical equipment and other surgical resources, noting that medical personnel have been fully mobilised to make the programme a success.

The coordinator in charge of the programme in Yewa zone, Bashirudeen Oni, said surgical operations would be carried out on patients with breast lumps, hernia, fibroid, goitres, soft tissue sarcoma, lipoma, prostrate enlargement, adrenalectomy, and cataract, among others.

He said the hospital hoped to operate on about eight patients from the start and scale it up as the programme progresses.

In his contribution, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Yusuf Abdulwahab, commended the people for turning out in large numbers to benefit from the programme, disclosing that those who were cleared were already undergoing surgical operations.

According to a statement by Mr Ogungbe, Saidat Dopemu and Ogunsiji Waidat, who were the first and second patients to be operated on at the Ilaro hospital, appreciated the governor’s gesture, saying it would have been difficult to raise money if they were to pay for the operation.

Adisa Oladejo, whose son is to undergo a hernia operation, also thanked the governor for coming up with the brilliant idea at this difficult time. He called on those with serious medical challenges but who lack the wherewithal to take advantage of the programme to sort themselves out.

At the State Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta, the Consultant Ophthalmic surgeon, who is the Permanent Secretary and team lead of the Free Surgery Intervention programme, Kayode Oladeinde, said out of the many to undergo operations, six patients were successfully operated in the morning.

The permanent secretary, who lauded the governor for the succour brought to the people, also praised him for investing heavily in the health sector in the last five years.

Appreciating the governor for the laudable initiative, Taiwo Ojeje and Timothy Sowale, who were operated on, said the free surgery had given them a new lease of life.

The Executive Secretary of Ogun State Health Insurance Agency, Afolabi Dosunmu, had on Monday during the flag-off of registration for the intervention, held at the State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, disclosed that free surgical services would be offered to 70,000 residents.

Mr Dosunmu said the intervention was a directive by the state governor to provide succour to the people at this difficult time.

