The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory, Benneth Igweh, has assured the people of Bwari Area Council, especially students and staff of Veritas University, Bwari-Abuja, of adequate security in the area.

He said the command has massively deployed men and materials in the troubled area council and that “no criminal element can threaten the people of the area again”.

Mr Igweh gave the assurance when the Vice Chancellor of Veritas University, Hyacinth Ichoku, paid a courtesy visit to him in his office in Abuja.

Bwari Area Council has been in the news in the last two months as a result of the activities of kidnappers.

Five daughters from one family were kidnapped from the area last December. One of the victims was killed by the kidnappers when her parents could not raise the ransom money on time.

But speaking with the vice chancellor, Mr Igweh said the ugly incident of the recent past will never repeat itself as long as he remains the commissioner of the FCT.

“I owe Veritas University protection and we will provide that. There is no other place where we have done massive deployment like we have done in Bwari because of the uniqueness of that place.

“Apart from bordering Kaduna and Niger states, there are about four institutions of higher learning there and a federal government secondary school. But I can assure you that there is no force that can enter Bwari and threaten the people again,” he said.

As part of the deployment of men and materials in the Bwari axis, the Commissioner said the FCT police command will create a base in Ushafa that will support the deployment in Bwari.

“I am happy to announce that the people who ran away from their ancestral homes in Bwari villages and those that left Bwari town have returned to Bwari now. We are not interested in fantasies. We are doing real policing. Tell your staff and students that they are in safe hands” he said.

He commended the vice chancellor of Veritas University for assisting the Bwari Divisional Police Office and encouraged him to do more.

Earlier, Mr Ichoku, a professor and reverend father, thanked the police commissioner for the massive deployment of men and materials around Veritas University.

He enjoined him to look into vast areas and communities around the university that do not have a police presence with a view to creating a police station that would serve as a buffer between the communities in Bwari and the forests in Kaduna state.

The vice chancellor pledged the university’s continued logistics support to the police and other security agencies in Bwari, noting that “it is better to support the police to do their job of protecting us than paying ransom to kidnappers.”

Ben Agande

Head, Corporate Affairs and Communications

Veritas University

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

