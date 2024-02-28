A man in Abia State, south-east Nigeria, has allegedly killed his son for eating up the last portion of food in their family’s kitchen.

The suspect, Marcel Udeh, hails from Eziama Lokpa-Ukwu, a community in Umunneochi Local Government Area of the state.

The incident happened on Monday night in the community.

Residents said the victim returned home and ate the last portion of food in a pot inside the family’s kitchen.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the suspect, consequently, ran into the house, brought out a rifle and allegedly shot the son dead.

Sources from the community said angry residents immediately grabbed the suspect and tied his hands and legs with a rope, apparently to stop him from escaping from the community.

The victim, whose name could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report, is believed to be in his twenties.

A video clip circulating on social media showed the suspect, with both hands and legs tied and placed on the victim’s corpse with a pool of blood around it.

In the clip, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, residents were heard expressing shock that the suspect killed the victim for mere food.

The suspect was heard in the clip pleading for mercy, saying what happened was a handiwork of the devil.

When contacted on Wednesday, the police spokesperson in Abia State, Maureen Chinaka confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

Ms Chinaka, an assistant superintendent of police, said the incident was reported at the Umunneochi Police Divisional Headquarters.

The police spokesperson said the suspect has been arrested.

“The matter has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation and will be charged to court afterwards,” she said.

