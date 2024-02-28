A 27-year-old man in Abia State, south-east Nigeria, has allegedly killed his 57-year-old father in the state.

The suspect, Chinalu Ogbonna, was said to have strangled the victim, Mmaduka Ogbonna, at their residence at Umueze Road, Umuahia, the state capital.

He would later allegedly remove the victim’s left eye with the intention to use it for ritual.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the incident happened on Monday by midnight in Amuzukwu, a community in Umuahia North Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in Abia State, Maureen Chinaka, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday.

Ms Chinaka, an assistant superintendent of police, said the killing was reported at Central Police Station, Umuahia.

“Detectives from the Central Police Station, Umuahia visited the crime scene and found the deceased’s body with his left eye gouged out.

“(Preliminary) investigations revealed that he (the suspect) strangled his father to death and intended to use his (the victim’s) left eye for money rituals,” she said.

The spokesperson said the police detectives subsequently arrested the suspect.

She said the police are investigating the incident and that the suspect would be charged to court after the investigations.

“The corpse has been deposited at the morgue for autopsy, and exhibits have been recovered,” Ms Chinaka stated.

