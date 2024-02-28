A three-day photo exhibition, as part of events marking the 50th anniversary of PUNCH newspapers, opens in Lagos Wednesday, with a former Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture in Lagos State, Steve Ayorinde, as curator.

The photo exhibition, showcasing iconic photographs from PUNCH’s rich archive, comes next after the ceremonies marking the newspaper house’s golden jubilee kicked off on Saturday, 24 February, with a colourful novelty football match at the Onikan Stadium in Lagos.

At the three-day photo-story exhibition holding at the Alliance Francaise de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre in Ikoyi, Lagos, PUNCH will be showcasing 100 of its iconic photographs that tell the rich history of Nigeria and her people, as well as how the media house has been a major part of the country’s history.

Following the photo exhibition is the distinguished public lecture to be held on Thursday, 29 February, at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The lecture is expected to play host to leaders from the public and private sectors.

Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, will deliver the anniversary lecture. The renowned playwright, novelist, poet and essayist is expected to deconstruct an important issue of national discourse.

The activity to round off the anniversary will be held on Saturday, 2 March, at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos, where PUNCH will host a black-tie dinner to acknowledge the contributions of its stakeholders to the success of the organisation.

