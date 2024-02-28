One officer and 16 other soldiers in the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Jos have been arraigned before a general court martial over their suspected involvement in various offences.

The lead prosecution and acting Deputy Director of Legal Services at the division, Aminu Mairuwa, disclosed this on Tuesday during the inauguration of the court at Rukuba Barracks, Jos

Mr Mairuwa, a major, said the affected officers face charges related to murder, arms dealing and other serious offences.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the division and Commander, Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), AE Abubakar, inaugurated the court.

Mr Abubakar, a major-general, stressed the significance of the court in enforcing discipline, professionalism, and regimentation in the execution of military duties.

Speaking the event, Liafis Bello, a brigadier-general and President of the General Court Martial, emphasised the importance of the court, highlighting its role in ensuring discipline, regimentation, and professionalism within the Nigerian Army.

Mr Bello, while reading the convening order of the court, promised that the proceedings would be guided by the principles of natural justice, equity and fairness.

He urged the ministers in the temple of justice to remain committed to the goal of unhindered justice and fairness to all.

The judge advocate, Nasir Abdullahi, a major, on his part said the Nigerian Army was resolutely dedicated to upholding the values of discipline and professionalism.

He described the court as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the military authority to justice and integrity within the military ranks.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association in Plateau State, Azi Aware, commended the Nigerian Army for using internal mechanisms such as the General Court Martial to check its erring personnel.

He said this would boost the confidence of the public in the ability of the military to professionally protect law-abiding citizens.

Mr Aware further commended the GOC 3 Division/Commander OPSH for taking the step towards ensuring that unlawful conducts were sanctioned. He assured of the support of the NBA towards timely trial of the accused persons and quick dispensation of justice.

