The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says he will give priority to security, agriculture, and job creation in administering the territory.

Mr Wike stated this when he received a delegation of the British High Commission in his office in Abuja on Tuesday.

The delegation was led by the British High Commissioner, Richard Montgomery, who sought insights into the FCT Administration’s developmental agenda to bolster bilateral relations.

Mr Wike emphasised the administration’s commitment to job creation, particularly within the agricultural sector, aiming to provide employment opportunities for the FCT’s burgeoning youth population.

He noted the existence of arable lands in the FCT, expressing readiness to collaborate with agricultural investors to foster employment and ensure food security.

He highlighted the ongoing infrastructure projects in Abuja’s city centre and Area Councils, which he said would not only accelerate development but also serve as avenues for youth employment.

“When you say priority, the creation of job is key. If you are not able to create jobs, of course, you know what that will mean for the teeming youth. So, we believe that the creation of jobs is not only where there is white collar jobs. By these activities going on, so many of the youth are employed.

“If you go to the Area Councils today, there are lots of jobs going on and that have created opportunities for the youth to be employed. So, creation of jobs is priority for this administration,” he said.

Additionally, Mr Wike welcomed investments and partnerships in the tourism sector to elevate the FCT as a premier tourist destination.

“We have to remove the youth from the streets. So, we believe that partnering with investors in the area of agriculture will also create jobs. So, that in fact to us is a major priority. We will be interested if we can see partners in these areas”, the minister stressed.

On the security challenges in the territory, Mr Wike attributed the significant improvements to the support and commitment of the security agencies.

While citing some of the challenges posed by criminal activities in the neighbouring states, the minister expressed confidence in the agencies’ efforts to curb such threats, thereby enhancing investors’ confidence in the FCT.

“We cannot say that we have been able to solve all the problems, but it is important to know that we are making progress, particularly on the issue of security, which has been a source of concern, not only to residents but the diplomatic community”, he said.

Furthermore, Mr Wike expressed gratitude for the British High Commission’s technical support in establishing the Abuja Technology Park, underscoring the growing strength of the longstanding relationship between Nigeria and the UK.

During the meeting, Mr Montgomery echoed the importance of agricultural development and job creation, affirming ongoing programmes to enhance value chains for farmers.

He also lauded Nigeria’s economic reforms, recognising their role in fostering long-term prosperity and growth.

“I absolutely agree with you about the job focus and agricultural focus and I’m pleased to say that we do actually have a programme working on agriculture to improve value chains so that farmers can sell their produce to people that can process and therefore trade more easily. That is something which we hope is getting off the ground now to help the agricultural sector.

“So, we are very positive about the importance of the reforms that are being made,” he said.

Present at the meeting were officials of the FCT Administration and the British High Commission.

