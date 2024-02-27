Nigerian centre-back and Super Eagles stand-in captain, William Troost-Ekong, has undergone surgery to address a ruptured biceps femoris in his right leg sustained during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.

Troost-Ekong, who played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s journey to the AFCON final, and was voted the Best Player of the Tournament; highlighted his defensive prowess and strong leadership qualities.

The 30-year-old was not only a rock at the back for the Super Eagles throughout the AFCON tournament but was equally impactful upfront; scoring three goals for Nigeria.

Despite encountering a hamstring injury during the group stages, which forced him to miss the final group match against Guinea-Bissau, Troost-Ekong’s commitment shone through.

He bravely chose to play through the pain in the crucial knockout stages, even playing the full 120 minutes of the semi-final against South Africa. This decision not only demonstrated his unwavering commitment to the team’s success but also allowed him to etch his name in history.

Surgery option, Ekong’s message

While initially determined to continue playing for his club, PAOK Salonica, upon further consultation with medical professionals, it was determined that immediate surgery was the most effective course of action for Troost-Ekong’s long-term recovery.

This hard decision reflects both his dedication to his career and his prioritization of long-term health.

In a heartfelt message to his fans, Troost-Ekong stated, “As many of you now know, I was injured during AFCON. Unfortunately, this injury has turned out to be more serious than originally thought. Throughout my career, I’ve always pushed myself to the limit and given my all.

“Every player, at some point, has played through pain to fight for their club or country. It’s part of the game. While I initially wanted to continue playing and help PAOK achieve their goals in both the league and Europe, after further assessments and consultations, undergoing surgery now was the best decision for my long-term health.

“My full focus is now on recovering and returning stronger than ever,” he added.

