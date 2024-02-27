A civil society organisation, the Coalition for Whistleblowers Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF), has commended the recent judgement of a Kwara State High Court, sitting as an appellate court in Ilorin which acquitted and discharged two journalists facing defamation charges.

A magistrate’s court had in February 2023 convicted Alfred Olufemi, an investigative reporter and Gidado Shuaib, editor of Abuja-based News Digest, over a report against Hillcrest Agro-Allied Industries Limited.

In his verdict, the trial magistrate, A.S. Muhammad, found the journalists guilty of criminal conspiracy and defamation and sentenced them to two months’ imprisonment with an option of fine.

However, delivering its judgement in an appeal hearing on 14 February, a three-person panel comprising Justice M.O Adegbite, Justice S.B Olanipekun and Justice S.M Akanbi, set aside the conviction, discharged and acquitted the journalists.

The Coalition for Whistleblowers Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) commended the court for standing on the side of justice and the rule of law, saying the court’s decision to acquit the journalists sends a strong message that journalists should be able to report freely without fear of legal repercussions.

The CSO noted that the ruling not only upholds press freedom but also reaffirms the crucial role of journalism in ensuring an equitable society.

The body noted that the ruling is a victory for press freedom and the right to freedom of expression as it highlights the importance of a free press in holding power to account and ensuring transparency and accountability in governance.

CWPPF equally commended the journalists involved in the case for their demonstration of courage and dedication to their profession even in the face of legal impediments.

“Their vindication by the court is a testament to their commitment to journalistic ethics and standards.

“As a coalition, we remain committed to ensuring a safe and free environment for journalists to perform their duties without fear or prejudice, a statement from the CSO noted.

Signed,

Busola Ajibola,

Deputy Director, CJID

For:

CWPPF members

Premium Times

The Cable

Daily Trust Newspaper

International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR)

Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ)

Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID)

African Centre for Media & Information Literacy (AFRICMIL)

Civic Media Lab

Civil Society Network Against Corruption (CSNAC)

International Press Centre (IPC)

International Press Institute (IPI)

Media Rights Agenda (MRA)

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ)

Paradigm Initiative

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP)

HEDA Resources Centre.

