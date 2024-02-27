Timipre Sylva, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, has closed his case in the petition seeking to overturn Governor Douye Diri’s victory during last November’s election in the state.

Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC, had declared Mr Diri, who was the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winner of the contest.

But Mr Sylva, a one-time governor of Bayelsa State and immediate-past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, asked the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja to nullify Mr Diri’s victory.

Mr Sylva and his Party, the APC, called 52 witnesses to substantiate allegations of electoral malpractices they levelled against Mr Diri and the electoral commission during the conduct of the November polls.

Mr Sylva was at the tribunal in Abuja on Tuesday.

During the proceedings, the tribunal admitted 42 electoral documents comprising voter registers from various polling stations in Ogbia, Nembe and Southern Ijaw local government areas of Bayelsa State.

Mr Sylva alleged that violence disrupted elections in the three aforementioned local government areas of the state.

Testimonies

Testifying before the three-member tribunal led by Adekunle Adeleye, Mr Sylva’s star witness, Denis Otiotio, while being crossed-examined by INEC lawyer, Charles Edosomwan, said names on the 42 voter registers were not ticked to indicate those who voted during the 11 November 2023 governorship election in the state.

Mr Otiotio, a polling agent of the APC, accused INEC of ignoring the tribunal’s earlier order asking the electoral commission to provide the petitioners with the voter registers that were used in the conduct of the election.

When asked by PDP’s lawyer, Tayo Oyetibo, if Mr Otiotio reported INEC’s failure to supply the petitioners with the voter’s registers, the witness answered in the negative.

Earlier, Akeem Alausa, a former police commissioner in Bayelsa State, testified in support of Mr Sylva’s petition.

He tendered several exhibits in aid of the petitioners’ case.

While being cross-examined by INEC’s lawyer, Mr Alausa admitted that his role as the police chief in Bayelsa State during the election was characterised by protests.

He said another top police officer, John Babangida, was deployed to Bayelsa State to replace him.

But Mr Alausa was later returned to Bayelsa State after the protests against him had quietened.

Confronted with the allegation of being Mr Sylva’s ally, Mr Alausa denied the claim.

During further cross-examination by Governor Diri’s lawyer, Chris Uche, Mr Alausa said he was at the tribunal to testify based on a letter from the office of the Inspector-General of Police.

The police chief disclosed that his witness statement on oath was prepared for him by another police officer in charge of legal issues, whose name he did not disclose.

Mr Alausa said the documents he tendered before the tribunal were from policemen who were at polling stations on election day.

At the end of Tuesday’s hearing, Mr Sylva’s lawyer, Ogwu Onoja, announced the end of his client’s case. It would be Mr Diri and other respondents to open their cases

Subsequently, the tribunal adjourned further hearings in the case until 4 March for Mr Diri and other respondents to open their defence.

Mr Diri was re-elected governor last November, beating Mr Sylva, his closest challenger and 14 other contenders.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

