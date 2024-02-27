At least five people were killed and 26 others rescued when a building collapsed at a market in Anambra State on Monday evening.

The market, Odu-Igbo Market is in Ochanja, Onitsha North Local Government Area of the South-east state.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the collapsed building was still under construction.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State visited the scene of the incident on Tuesday, according to a report by the Nation.

Speaking to a crowd of residents at the scene, Mr Soludo expressed sadness over the incident, describing it as “tragic.”

The governor, in a video clip seen by PREMIUM TIMES, confirmed the recovery of five corpses from the collapsed building and the rescue of 26 persons who were trapped in the rubble.

He said rescue efforts were ongoing to locate those still trapped under the rubble just as he regretted the incident which he noted could have been avoided.

Mr Soludo revealed that the collapsed building was constructed by a private developer without government approval. He reiterated his commitment to address illegal constructions in the state.

“My government did not approve of this building. We will redesign this area and build it properly.

“All buildings constructed without proper approval will be brought down henceforth, including structures currently under construction at other markets,” he said.

The governor said he would conduct “a comprehensive inventory of buildings” in markets and public places within the state.

“Markets will undergo integrity tests to identify and remove potentially unsafe structures and individuals found responsible for illegal construction will face legal consequences,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of prioritising public safety, vowing to eradicate “the impunity and lawlessness” surrounding unauthorised construction.

“We can’t afford to waste one life because of the greed of a few.”

READ ALSO: Police arrest suspected killers of Anambra community leader

Mr Soludo condoled with families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

The governor assured that his administration will pay the hospital bills of the victims of the building collapse who are receiving treatment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

