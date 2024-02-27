The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Akwa Ibom State has joined the nationwide protest over the increasing cost of living in the country.

The national leadership of the NLC declared a two-day protest to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday in the country over the skyrocketed prices of commodities triggered by the removal of petrol subsidy.

Nigerians are battling myriad of challenges including high unemployment, forex crisis, food inflation and high cost of living after President Bola Tinubu declared an end to petrol subsidy, a policy that has tripled the price of fuel from the initial N189 in May 2023 to over N700 now.

The increasing cost of living has sparked protests in several states in the country before the NLC declared its nationwide protest.

The NLC members in Akwa Ibom gathered at its secretariat as early as 7:30 a.m., where they began to march to the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly complex along Udo Udoma Avenue where the chairperson of the workers’ union in the state, Sunny James, delivered a letter to the Speaker of the assembly.

Thereafter, they marched to the Government House at Wellington Bassey Way, chanting solidarity songs.

The state government had recently paid N10,000 palliative for three months to workers in the state, but the NLC is demanding a N35,000 minimum wage.

NLC is also demanding the provision of high-capacity CNG/ electric buses for the people, a key component of the agreement signed between labour and the federal government.

Speaking while delivering a letter to Governor Umo Eno, the state chairperson of NLC, Mr James said there is “hunger and anger” in the state. He urged the state government to pay retirees and release 2023 promotion letters to workers.

Mr James called for the reactivation of fertiliser plant in Abak, and improvement in the power supply in the state.

Receiving the letter, the Secretary to State Government, Enobong Uwah, who represented the governor promised that the governor will implement the workers’ demands, particularly those that concern the state.

Meanwhile, the police in Akwa Ibom said they have deployed 3,200 operatives across the state to protect protesters. They warned “criminal elements to steer clear” of the labour protest.

Odiko Macdon, the police spokesperson in the state disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Macdon said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Waheed Ayilara, met with the leadership of NLC and affiliate unions in the state ahead of the protest.

“The commissioner of police agreed that freedom of expression and association are enshrined constitutional rights, but notes that in exploring such rights, especially that of protest, it must be peaceful and in accordance with extant laws of the land.

“The CP, while calling on the labour union and residents of Akwa Ibom State to consider the peace of the State as sacrosanct, warned criminal elements who may want to take advantage of any form of protest within the State to perpetrate evil, to have a rethink as the Command will identify and deal decisively with those fomenting trouble.”

