The police in Plateau State have arrested a 29-year-old man, Joseph Yakubu, who allegedly killed his father, Yakubu Dalyop, with a pestle.

Parading the suspect on Tuesday at the headquarters of the police in Jos, the state capital, the police chief, Hassan Yabanet, said father and son had a minor quarrel when the suspect suddenly grabbed the pestle and hit the deceased on the head.

“On 20/02/2024 at about 6:pm, information was received at the Anglo-Jos division by a good Samaritan that on 15/02/2024 at about 8pm, one Joseph Yakubu, male, 29yrs of Kambel Anglo-Jos had minor misunderstanding with his father, one Yakubu Dalyop aged 49yrs. As a result, the son took a pounding pistol and hit the Father on the head.

“The father became unconscious and was rushed to Plateau State Specialist Hospital for medical attention. Unfortunately, he died on 19/02/2024 at about 1pm while receiving treatment, ” the commissioner added. ”The suspect has been arrested while the corpse was deposited at the Same hospital mortuary, ” the commissioner added.

According to the police, the case was under investigation, and the suspect would be charged in court at the end of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the police also paraded a suspect in the kidnapping of two priests of St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fier District of Pankshin in Pankshin Local Government Area of the state.

READ ALSO: Soludo reacts to killing of Anambra community leader

The priests, Kenneth Kanwa and Jude Nwachukwu, were kidnapped on 1 February by some gunmen.

The suspects were paraded alongside other suspects arrested over various criminal activities in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

