In a bid to address the lingering backlog of foreign exchange payments, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday said it has disbursed $400 million to verified and legitimate applicants.

This move comes amidst efforts to stabilise the foreign exchange market and ensure timely access to FX for businesses and individuals.

The CBN’s audited accounts showed a $7 billion backlog, with an attendant impact on the depreciation of the local unit.

In an interview with Arise Television earlier in February, CBN boss, Olayemi Cardoso, said the bank discovered that $2.4 billion of the roughly $7 billion claims were controversial.

Speaking with journalists after the two-day Monetary Policy Committee meeting, the CBN governor highlighted the importance of resolving the backlog to support economic activities and maintain market stability.

“We are committed to clearing the backlog of identified and genuine requests that are pending. And I can tell you that just today we paid out another $0.4 billion to those that were so identified,” he said.

He emphasised the CBN’s dedication to ensuring that genuine requests for foreign exchange are met promptly and efficiently.

This latest intervention by the CBN is part of a series of measures aimed at improving liquidity in the foreign exchange market and enhancing transparency in FX transactions.

He also reiterated the importance of a liquid market with minimal distortions, allowing for easy entry and exit of participants.

“It is very important in general that we have a market that has a good amount of liquidity and where distortion is minimised and by that I mean create an environment where people can come in and out as they please, and where distortions that are present are taken out so that the market functions a lot better and also is a lot more transparent and regulated by us.

“In a market like that, you find that the opportunity for players to gain the system in any way is significantly reduced so I think it is very important that we should come to a situation where that happens in our market. Where the market is able to attract liquidity and can function properly.

“In the recent past, we have been able to at least through certain monetary tools begin to attract liquidity into the system for example, you may be aware that recently we attracted up to $2 billion as a result of the tools that we had used to calibrate interest rate etc,” he said.

