The Federal Ministry of Works says both bounds of the carriageways of the Third Mainland Bridge will be closed to traffic from noon on Wednesday to noon on Thursday.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Olukorede Kesha, made this known in a statement made available to journalists in Lagos on Monday.

She said that the total closure was in continuation of the ongoing rehabilitation works on the bridge.

Ms Keisha said it was to allow the contractor to execute a major aspect of the ongoing repair works on the bridge.

“Consequently, the bridge would not be opened to traffic during this critical 24-hour period. Thus, all road users are advised to use alternative routes during this period.

“Motorists are further advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch-free movements in order to minimize the discomfort during this critical 24-hours period.

READ ALSO:

“While thanking the general public for their continued cooperation and understanding, please note that all inconveniences are highly regretted,” she said.

The Lagos State Government also released a notification for the planned total closure of the bridge

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, did this on Monday in Lagos.

“All road users are advised to use alternative routes already provided during this period as the bridge will not be opened to traffic for 24 hours,” he said.

While thanking the general public for their patience and cooperation, Osiyemi assured that the traffic management officials would be on the ground to manage traffic and minimise inconveniences.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

