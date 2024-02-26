An Ogun state-based businessman, Ibrahim Egungbohun, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and Arise Television over an alleged libellous publication by an undercover journalist, Fisayo Soyombo.

Mr Egungbohun’s petition follows an investigative report by Mr Soyombo, which allegedly indicted the former as a smuggler.

He said the allegations in the report were “designed for the purpose of causing inconvenience, danger, criminal intimidation, enmity, and hatred against him.”

A letter written to the IGP, Mr Egbetokun, by his counsel, Ola Folalu of Law Fix chambers, stated that the publication where Mr Egungbohun’s name was mentioned amounted to “character assassination with calculated view to achieve damaging effects against IBD Dende and his businesses within and outside Nigeria.”

Mr Soyombo had, last week in his write-up, titled, ‘Undercover as a smuggler,’ alleged that Mr Egungbohun was a smuggler of rice, turkey and guns.

The publication was published on Thursday, 22 February on a microblogging site, X, and fij.ng. It has also been broadcast on Arise Television.

The report has also been tweeted under the handles of @fijnigeria and @fisayosoyombo with different contents, including a sixteen-minute documentary, titled, ‘Undercover as a Smuggler.’

In the petition to the IGP, Mr Folalu said that “the publications and the documentary fabricated by Fisayo Soyombo in relation to our client, are false in their entirety and they excessively breached the decent fundamentals of public enlightenment, which the freedom of the press is constitutionally about.

READ ALSO:

“It is therefore our client’s position that the totality of the documentary where our client’s name is criminally featured and the follow-up publications amount to nothing, but character assassination with a calculated view to achieve damaging effects against our client in his businesses within and outside Nigeria.”

Mr Folalu contended that the orchestrated allegations were designed to cause inconvenience and needless anxiety to his client, contrary to section 24 of the Cybercrimes (prohibition, prevention) Act, 2015.

The petition noted that Mr Egungbohun “is a Customs Licensed Agent with his business ventures cutting across hospitality, agriculture, quarry, freight forwarding and transportation.

Mr Folalu requested the IGP to cause the publications to be investigated with utmost urgency and seriousness, “as they have implication not for the person of our client only, but for the security architecture of our dear country.”

He stressed that “the said broadcast/documentary is manifestly falsehood, preoccupied with criminal resentment and hatred neither warranted, necessary, proper nor justified against our client.

“Arise TV went ahead to transmit, circulate and allow its anchors to maliciously comment on same to its national and international audience and community, insinuating that our client is a gun runner and notorious.”

Mr Egungbohun’s counsel noted that considering his client’s status as a shrewd and highly reputable businessman within and outside Nigeria, he found the broadcast about his life and businesses utterly absurd, disrespectful of media responsibility, ethically abusive, malicious and unbecoming of a media house of Arise TV stature.

“More disturbing is also the fact that your media house failed to verify the accuracy of the said documentary, as it relates to our client before accepting the same for broadcast hook, line and sinker.

“This documentary is indefensibly false and malicious, yet, your media house gave a platform to unverified and potentially defamatory content, especially when it comes to an individual’s reputation and integrity.

“We wish to remind you that under law, every defamatory broadcast or rebroadcast establishes a cause of action on behalf of our client. We therefore seriously warn you against any further or repeat broadcast of the defamatory documentary against our client,” the petition read.

The letter further stated: “In the meantime, to affirm the right of our client against your defamatory publication/broadcast, we demand that you confirm to us, within 24 hours of receipt of this letter, an apology and your retraction of the said broadcast/documentary by responding to this letter.

“Note also that we are claiming damages of Five Hundred Million Naira (N500, 000,000.00) from your media house for the expressly defamatory broadcast in issue.”

Mr Egungbohun also called for an urgent intervention by NBC to “investigate and sanction Arise TV/Arise Media Group for its deliberate, unethical and irresponsible broadcast” of the sixteen-minute-long documentary.

