Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has approved some relief programmes, totalling N12 billion, to alleviate the hardship being experienced by residents in the face of the current economic downturn.

The programmes include the payment of one-month salary arrears to state and local government workers totalling over N2.7 billion, among others.

A statement by the Special Adviser, Media to the Governor, Olayinka Oyebode, stated that with the payment, the government has cleared the salary arrears being owed by state government workers. It added that the government will ensure the arrears owed to local government workers are cleared this year.

Mr Oyebode said that the Governor also approved an increase of N600 million per month in the subvention of autonomous institutions, including the judiciary and all tertiary institutions.

According to him, this is to allow the institutions to implement the wage award being implemented for state and local government workers.

In the same vein, Mr Oyebanji approved the payment of two months pension arrears owed to state and local government workers, totalling N1.5 billion, as well as N100 million monthly gratuity payment to state pensioners and an increment of the current N50 million monthly gratuity to local government pensioners to N100 million, bringing the total monthly gratuity payment to N200 million.

READ ALSO:

Mr Oyebode also disclosed that the State Government has committed the sum of N1 billion to improve food production, especially to embark on land preparation, driven by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security’s tractorisation subsidy scheme, and an input supply programme to support small-scale farmers.

“Similarly, the government is also committing a whopping sum of N1.2 billion it recently got as the first tranche of the World Bank-financed Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support ( L-PRES) Project to transform the livestock subsector.

“The money would be spent on empowering livestock farmers, boosting livestock productivity as well as creating a conducive environment for youths and private sector involvement in livestock businesses,” he said.

Mr Oyebode noted that this will include revamping all veterinary clinics across the local government areas and the state veterinary hospital; development of poultry sector across the value chain from production to processing; and feed formulation and artificial insemination (AI) training and support, among others.

“Additionally, the State is also launching a N500 million loan programme in partnership with Access Bank to support medium and small-scale businesses. This is in addition to a N1 billion cooperative fund to provide low-interest working capital for cooperatives and members. These programmes will ensure that small-scale businesses, a critical part of the state economy, also benefit from the relief programme, and help kick-start the economy.

“The final set of the programmes include a continuation of the conditional cash transfer to low-income households as well as the CARES programme, which among others, focuses on livelihood support, labour-intensive support, technology support for small businesses and support for agric produce and for which the sum N3.5 billion is earmarked,” he added.

The relief programmes will also include a free bus service for students and workers within Ado-Ekiti and Ikere-Ekiti, which will be extended to Ekiti State University (EKSU) and other major towns.

Also planned is the distribution of food items to the 177 wards of the state. This, Mr Oyebode said, will be coordinated by the Local Government Councils and Community Development Associations.

Mr Oyebode noted that these initiatives are in addition to ongoing infrastructure projects across the state, aimed at boosting power supply to critical areas, including connecting the EKSU Campus to the IPP. This, he stressed, will help lower the cost of logistics, which is a big driver of commodity prices.

He said part of the relief initiatives is the free malaria treatment for elderly citizens and children as well as free delivery for pregnant women in all primary health care centres across the state.

According to Mr Oyebode, the governor had assured the residents of his administration’s commitment to the welfare and wellbeing of the citizens.

“Governor Oyebanji urges them to cooperate with governments at the local, state and federal levels as concerted efforts are being made not only to cushion the effect of the economic situation but to grow the economy in line with the shared prosperity agenda of the administration and the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

