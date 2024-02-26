The Management of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) on Monday said, that out of the 18,098 applicants seeking admission to the institution for the 2023/2024 Post-UTME test, only 16,920 offered themselves for the screening.

Speaking on the screening, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), Abayomi Omotesho, commended the candidates for abiding by the examination rules throughout the exercise.

He stated that the screening which was computer-based was held at the university campus between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.

Mr Omotesho noted that there were no recorded incidents of examination malpractice or impersonation.

He explained that the test was completed on 22 February while 23 February was for mop-up, to accommodate candidates who were unavoidably unable to sit for the test within the previously scheduled dates.

Mr Omotesho stated that there was prompt daily release of results to candidates, attributing it to the vision of the Vice Chancellor, Wahab Egbewole (SAN), to ensure that the university continues to conform with global best practices.

Mr Omotesho assured that the university would begin posting information on the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) once the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) opens CAPS for the process.

He emphasised that any admission conducted outside CAPS remains illegal, warning candidates to beware of scammers.

He advised them to only use the university’s official platforms for information and communication. (NAN)

