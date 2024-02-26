The Kano State Fire Service says a fire has razed 21 shops at Yankatako Market at Rijiyar Lemo in Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State.
The spokesperson of the service, Saminu Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the fire occurred at about 02:00 a.m. on Monday.
According to Mr Abdullahi, “We received a distress call at about 02:00 a.m. from the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) that there was a fire outbreak at Yankatako market.
“We quickly mobilised our personnel to the scene and put out the fire so as not to spread to other shops,” he said.
Mr Abdullahi said the 21 shops were contained in the furniture section of the market.
He said no life was lost and the cause of the fire was being investigated.
(NAN)
