Security operatives on Monday rescued 16 kidnap victims in Kogi State, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports in Lokoja.

Speaking to NAN on Monday, Williams Ovye-Aya, the spokesperson of the police command in the state, described the rescue operation as “very swift and pragmatic.”

Eleven of the victims, he said, were passengers of a Peace Mass Transit bus, while the remaining five were reportedly abducted from a Sienna bus on Sunday along Ette Enugu Ezike road.

Mr Aiyedatiwa Ovye-Aya, who said no arrest had been made, vowed to apprehend the suspects and bring them to face justice.

According to him, security operatives were out there combing the bush to arrest the culprits to bring them to book.

“We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that kidnappers are arrested and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others

“As security operatives, we are out to arrest the menace of kidnapping and other criminal activities in Kogi and the country as a whole.

“Already, our Commissioner of Police in Kogi Command, Bethrand Onuoha, is happy with the rescue operation and has commended the Joint security team,” he said.

The police spokesperson quoted the Commissioner of Police as reiterating his command’s unwavering determination to sustain the ongoing onslaught against criminalities in Kogi.

Mr Ovye-Aya appealed to the good people of the state for their continued collaboration with the police and other security agencies in ensuring adequate security of lives and property in Kogi.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

