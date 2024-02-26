Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has vowed to track down gunmen behind the killing of a community leader in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the victim, Silas Onyima, who is the president-general of Umuoji, was killed when some hoodlums attacked him in his residence on Friday evening.

Umuoji is a community in the Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

Soludo reacts

Reacting in a statement by his spokesperson, Christian Aburime, on Sunday, Mr Soludo expressed sadness over the killing of the president-general.

“On behalf of the good people of Anambra State, the state government unreservedly condemns this heinous act of unprovoked violence,” he said.

The governor condoled with the family of the slain president-general and his community.

“This senseless killing represents an affront to the peace and security we are collectively working to build in Anambra State, and Governor Soludo has vowed to ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are brought to justice,” the statement said.

The governor, according to the statement, has directed security agencies to “take immediate and decisive action to apprehend the culprits and ensure swift prosecution of those responsible to deter future recurrences.”

He stressed that his administration is committed to the security of lives and property in the state, assuring that he will not be deterred by the acts of criminals who seek to disrupt the peace enjoyed in the state.

“We call on all Anambra residents to remain calm and law-abiding as we continue to work together with security agencies to keep the perpetrators of violent crimes away from our communities and state.”

Increased attacks

Like other states in Nigeria’s south-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The killing of the community leader occurred less than two weeks after gunmen killed a former House of Representatives candidate from Anambra State, Jude Oguejiofor.

The Nigerian government has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. However, the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

