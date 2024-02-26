Defending champion of the Nigeria Cricket Federation’s (NCF) Women’s T20 Invitational Tournament, Nigeria’s senior female team, began their title defence with a 54-run win over the Sierra Leone women’s team on Sunday at the Tafawa Balewa cricket oval in Lagos.

Nigeria had elected to bat after winning the toss and set a 137-run (for the loss of two wickets) hurdle for the Sierra Leonean side in their innings. Favour Eseigbe contributed 44 runs from 48 balls, while Peculiar Agboya and Esther Sandy left 33 and 30 balls apiece in the inning.

In the second inning, Ann-Marie Monica Kamara and Janet Kowa pulled in 22 and 21 runs, respectively, in a bid to chase the score the rampart Nigerian side had left before eventually capitulating, with eight wickets felled.

Uyi Akpata, president of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, said the event was part of the many avenues that the Nigeria Cricket Federation has designed to promote the game, and it is pleasing to see rising international interest around the tournament.

“The Nigeria Cricket Federation Women T20 Invitational Tournament has been on the rise, and the quality of games has helped Nigeria gain prominence as we now rank 29th in the world, down from the 38th that we occupied as recently as 2021.”

According to him, the win over Sierra Leone on Sunday also speaks to the level of investment and work that the board and technical team have put into the team and its developmental efforts.

“Nigeria has practically ridden on the performances and exposures that events like this have provided to become a force in female cricket on the continent.” He said.

Earlier in the day, Rwanda brushed aside the threat of a higher-ranking Tanzania for a 33-run win.

With the batting effort of Uwase Merveille (33 runs) and the bowling prowess of Ishimwe Henriette and Irera Rosine (three wickets each), Rwanda checked Tanzania’s potential for overturning their first inning’s 119 runs by leaving them at 86 all out.

Nigeria’s next match is against Tanzania on Monday, 26 February at 10:15 a.m., while Rwanda’s encounter with Sierra Leone is scheduled for 2:15 p.m.

