The Vice-Chancellor of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, in Kogi, Abdulrahman Salawu, says the institution makes use of local hunters to help ensure security around its premises.

Mr Salawu made this known to members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors who were in the state for a Standing Committee Meeting from 23 to 24 February.

He said that the measure had been successful in helping to ward off insecurity at their 400-hectare facility, which was in an area once notorious for crimes.

The VC said that the local hunters know the nooks and crannies of the area and so, can safeguard the area.

He said they were professional in handling their assignment, as they were trained and complemented by a private security firm to keep the facility safe.

“No incident at all has been recorded to the glory of God,” he said.

Mr Salawu said the university took off from a site inherited from the polytechnic in the state, and the new site, when completed, would house five faculties that had infrastructures that were nearing completion.

He said that the university was also working toward starting the faculty of medicine by the 2025/2026 academic session.

As a prelude, he said that it was also working to begin four programmes, nursing, anatomy, physiology and medical laboratory science, by the 2023/2024 academic session, once necessary regulatory approvals are finalised.

He said that the university had a student population of about 3,000, but had only a 180-bed space hostel facility for now.

Mr Salawu said it was on the verge of flagging off the construction of a 400-bed space facility, to cater for more students.

He said that the school was also working with the private sector to attract more facilities

Members of the NGE team also visited some other facilities executed under the administration of the former governor, Yahaya Bello.

The NGE President, Eze Anaba, urged the current Governor of the state, Usman Ododo, to consolidate on the good work of his predecessor.

Other facilities visited include the Reference Hospital in Okene, Ganaja flyover, GYB Model Secondary School, Adankolo, and Muhammadu Buhari Civic Centre, Lokoja.

Mr Anaba said the Reference Hospital in Okene could help the country in the area of medical tourism.

“Democracy is about the people and the facilities we have seen, including the network of roads.

“I am commending the state government for what my team and I have seen so far.

“From a layman’s perspective, and what the doctors have told us and what we saw with our eyes; it is hugely impressive.

“The MRI machine and other laboratory equipment are very impressive. I have to commend the Kogi Government for making this available.

“I would advise the people to put this to test and if this works, they will save Nigeria huge sums of money.”

The Commissioner for Information in Kogi State, Kingsley Fanwo; and his health counterpart, Adams Abdulazeez, thanked the editors for finding time to inspect the projects.

They encouraged the editors to tell Nigerians exactly what they had seen in Kogi State.

(NAN)

