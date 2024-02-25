Nigerian athletes are set to compete at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, from 1-3 March.

However, one notable absence on Nigeria’s roster for the showdown in Glasgow is Tobiloba Amusan, who recently set an African record in the 60m hurdles event.

Amusan had hinted she did not have plans of competing in Glasgow coming into the year so her absence may not be surprising for those who have followed her closely all season.

The World Athletics on Sunday confirmed the participation of 20 reigning world champions and seven Tokyo Olympic gold medalists, with a total of 651 athletes from 133 nations vying for glory.

This includes 18 gold medalists from the previous edition, seeking to retain their titles.

Six for Nigeria

In the list sighted by PREMIUM TIMES, only six Nigerian athletes were registered and they will be taking part in five events.

Olympic bronze medalist Ese Brume leads the Nigerian contingent and she will be competing in the Long Jump event.

Joining her are Chidi Okezie, Sikiru Adeyemi, Dubem Nwachukwu, and Edose Ibadin, who will team up for the men’s 4x400m relay.

Additionally, Nwachukwu will compete in the individual 400m race, while Ibadin takes on the men’s 800m.

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, who recently set an African Indoor record in the Shot Put, will also be looking to ruffle feathers in Glasgow.

The competition in Glasgow promises to be fierce, with several highly anticipated matchups.

These include Noah Lyles vs. Christian Coleman in the men’s 60m, Yaroslava Mahuchikh vs. Nicola Olyslagers in the women’s high jump, Karsten Warholm vs. Jereem Richards in the men’s 400m and Julien Alfred vs. Ewa Swoboda in the women’s 60m.

Many will also want to watch Selemon Barega vs. Josh Kerr in the men’s 3000m, Ryan Crouser vs. Darlan Romani in the men’s shot put, and a thrilling battle between Jamaica, the USA, and the Netherlands in the women’s 4x400m relay.

According to the World Athletics, official start lists will be available after the technical meeting on Thursday, 29 February, in Glasgow.

