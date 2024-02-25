The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti, John Alake, has described the dichotomy between polytechnic and university certificates as the greatest threat to the survival of polytechnic education.

Mr Alake, who lamented that the Higher National Diploma (HND) certificate is rated as inferior to that of the Bachelor of Science (BSc), said it has adversely affected the enrolment of students into different courses offered by the polytechnics at HND level.

The Rector spoke on Saturday at a media interactive session held at Ado Polytechnic campus to mark his one year in office.

According to him, the polytechnic system is further bedevilled by the fact that the people making policies for them are university graduates, saying: “They are the people that set the bar.”

“The Nigerian Council on Education, which is the highest decision-making body, has refused to allow the two certificates to be at par.

“The case is made worse by the fact that in some Western countries, you discovered that the HND certificate is irrelevant, it is obsolete. There was a time when I tried to use my HND in Canada and it was certified as an irregular certificate.

“Once a student completes OND, he moves straight to the university to acquire a degree. When you ask him why he decided to do so, he says that they don’t want to play second fiddle,” he said.

Mr Alake, however, noted that despite the perception against HND, it has its own merit, especially in the areas of skill acquisition and vocational studies, which would make holders of the certificate job creators and not job hunters.

“Not until we get it right, polytechnic education will be at individual’s discretion or conviction. The Federal government has said it will do the needful. We are mounting pressure and we are talking to them.

“If there is no synergy between polytechnics and universities, it would lead to backwardness. It will amount to wasting of public funds,” Mr Alake added.

