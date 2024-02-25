The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operation Base, Ibaka, in Akwa Ibom has arrested two suspects and impounded their wooden boat laden with 5,100 litres of petrol.

The Commanding Officer of the base, Uche Aneke, handed over the suspects, the boat and the petrol to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ibaka on Sunday.

Mr Aneke, a navy captain, said a patrol team of the Navy arrested the suspects on 22 Feb following an intelligence report about suspected smuggling activities in the area.

“Patrolling Naval gunboats were deployed to intercept the wooden boat.

“In the boat were the two suspected smugglers and 5,100 litres of petrol concealed under bags of yams, cartons of drinks, other beverages and several cartons of floor tiles, all covered with tarpaulin,’’ he said.

Mr Aneke warned individuals and groups involved in the illegal business to desist or prepare to face the wrath of the law.

He also warned criminals to steer clear of Nigeria’s territorial waters, stressing that security agencies would not condone illegal activities in the country’s coastal areas.

Head of NSCDC’s anti-vandalism unit in Akwa Ibom, Micheal Asibor, who took delivery of the suspects and the exhibits assured of diligent prosecution of the incident. (NAN)

