The Ogun State branch of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has issued a notice of a five-day warning strike.

The notice directed judiciary workers to down tools to press home their demand for the payment of 40 per cent Peculiar Allowance by the Ogun State Government.

According to the notice signed by the state’s Assistant Secretary of JUSUN, Adeyemo Adekanbi, titled, ‘Non-payment of Forty Percent (40%) Peculiar Allowance To State Judiciary Workers – Notice of Five Days Warning Strike,’ the strike will commence on Monday, 26 February, and end on Friday, 1 March 2024.

Mr Adekanbi disclosed that the union has made several attempts to negotiate with the state government as well as adopt several means of engagement, but all yielded no results.

“We want to formally inform our members that a strike is imminent, beginning from Monday, 26 February. This strike action is taking place to protest the non-payment of 40 per cent peculiar allowance to the state judiciary workers by the state government.

“We have attempted to negotiate with them, but they refused to budge. This has left us with no other option than to make our voices heard.”

READ ALSO: Court strikes out treasonable felony charges against Sowore

Mr Adekanbi noted that judiciary workers in the state have been directed not to come to work from Monday till Friday. He sought their cooperation towards ensuring the payment of the Peculiar Allowance.

“I urge you all to join the cause and participate in the strike because your support and solidarity is essential to our success,” the notice read.

The Ogun State chapter of JUSUN had earlier issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government on the payment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

