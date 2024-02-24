Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says it is almost certain that the party will win the 21 September Edo governorship election, going by the qualities of its candidate, Monday Okpebholo.

Mr Ganduje said this on Saturday in Abuja when he presented the certificate of return to Mr Okpebholo, saying that there was a need for other aspirants to work with him to ensure the party’s victory in the state.

He said that direct primaries were held in 192 wards in the state with records and video evidence, adding that Mr Okpebholo was declared winner because he got the highest votes.

“The full cooperation, harmony and unity of all aspirants and members of our party is all we need now to win Edo in the coming election now that the primary is over.

“The party has a product that is refined, well packaged and sellable to the electorate in the person of Okpebholo and is therefore ready to win Edo,” Mr Ganduje said.

He said that other aspirants had since congratulated Mr Okpebholo as the party’s candidate.

Nze Duru, the party’s deputy national organising secretary, while presenting the committee’s report to Mr Ganduje, said the primary election was adjudged nationally and internationally to be the most peaceful, fairest and transparent in the state.

Mr Okpebholo, in his remarks, called on other aspirants who contested the party’s ticket with him to join forces with him to ensure that the APC win the governorship election.

Also speaking, Lucky Imasuen one of the aspirants who contested the party’s ticket against Mr Okpebholo said the National Working Committee (NWC) was hard working, sincere and fair in the handling of the Edo primarily election.

He commended the APC Edo Governorship Primary Election Committee for a job well done, assuring that the other aspirants would work hand in hand with Mr Okpebholo to ensure APC’s victory at the poll.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dennis Idahosa was initially declared the winner of the Edo Governorship Primary Election on 17 February, by the Governor Hope Uzodinma-led Governorship Primary Election Committee.

The APC NWC, however, upturned Mr Idahosa’s election and declared the election as inconclusive.

The committee slated 21 February for a supplementary election and replaced Mr Uzodinma with Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State as chairman.

Mr Otu, while declaring Mr Okpebholo as winner of the supplementary primary,, said he got 12,433 votes to defeat 11 other aspirants in the contest.

Mr Okpebholo currently represents Edo Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

(NAN)

