Some gunmen have killed a community leader in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria.

The victim, Silas Onyima, the president-general of Umuoji, was killed when the hoodlums attacked him in his residence in the community.

Umuoji is a community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

How he was killed

A video clip, which showed the victim lying dead and naked in a bathtub in his apartment, has been circulating on various WhatsApp groups.

In the clip, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, some residents and sympathisers were heard alleging that what happened must have been an assassination.

Sources from the community told PREMIUM TIMES that the hoodlums, numbering about 15, invaded Mr Onyima’s apartment on Friday evening and shot him dead.

One of the sources, who identified himself simply as Ejiofor, said the gunmen were masked during the attack.

“It had not been long since he was elected as our president-general,” Mr Ejiofor said of the victim.

When contacted on Saturday afternoon, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said police operatives have been deployed in the area upon receipt of information about the attack.

The police spokesperson said when the operatives arrived at the scene, they “found the man in a pool of blood.”

“The body of the deceased has been recovered and deposited at the morgue with the help of some of the family members,” he said.

Mr Ikenga said the police were investigating the killing.

He added that the police were also working with some witnesses and community members to track down the killers.

Increased attacks

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The latest attack occurred less than two weeks after gunmen killed a former House of Representatives candidate from Anambra State, Jude Oguejiofor.

The Nigerian government has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

