The Mayor of the London Borough of Southwark, Michael Situ, is in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to explore business opportunities of bilateral interest in the South-south state of Nigeria.

He is expected to hold discussions with Akwa Ibom officials on a proposed education exchange programme between Akwa Ibom and some schools in his borough.

Mr Situ, accompanied by David Bromfield, the senior education advisor of Southwark Council, arrived in Uyo on Friday and was received at the Victor Attah International Airport by the Commissioner for Education in Akwa Ibom, Idongesit Etiebet, and her counterpart in the Ministry of Information, Ini Ememobong, according to a statement posted on Facebook by Mr Ememobong.

“The Mayor will make a stopover at the meeting of the Nigerian Bar Association, Uyo Branch, before heading out for different events.

“David Bromfield will have a policy session with education administrators before undertaking a skills sharing session with principals of all public secondary schools,” Mr Emembong said in the social media post.

Akwa Ibom government, last month, screened 271 students in Uyo for the proposed UK education exchange programme.

The students — the overall best three per school — were selected by the education commissioner, Mrs Etiebet, from public secondary schools across the state.

The students are in senior secondary two.

“The UK Education Exchange Programme is a fulfilment of the Governor’s promise of creating an exchange programme where participants will experience, learn and adopt global best practices aimed at bettering the state’s education system and giving exposure to intelligent students from the rural areas,” James Edet, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Akwa Ibom State, said last month.

Governor Umo Eno, during his election campaign, promised to revive public education in Akwa Ibom.

