The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has said with the passage of the South-east Development Commission (SEDC), the people of the region will no longer be marginalised.

Mr Akpabio stated this shortly after the bill for the creation of the commission was passed during plenary on Thursday.

The bill was passed by the House of Representatives last December. Consequently, the lower chamber sent it to the Senate for concurrence.

If there are no areas for harmonisation, the bill will be sent to the President for assent as soon as possible.

It was passed a day after the bill for the establishment of the South-west Development Commission scaled second reading at the upper chamber.

Agitation for fair representation

There have been agitations by leaders and people of the South-east geo-political zone for more political appointments and amenities.

The zone comprises Anambra, Abia, Enugu, Imo and Ebonyi states.

The agitation for a fair representation from the South-east heightened during the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and continued under the current Bola Tinubu administration.

Tony Nwoye, the senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District on the platform of Labour Party (LP) recently claimed that the region was shortchanged in the nomination of ministerial positions.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, also requested more appointments of ministers from the South-east.

No more marginalisation

During plenary on Thursday, Mr Akpabio said with the passage of the SEDC, the region “will no longer be marginalised”.

Mr Akpabio laughed after the comment and directed the senator representing Abia South on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Enyinnaya Abaribe, to inform Ifeanyi Ubah, the Anambra South senator that the region was “no longer marginalised”.

“I have just been reminded by the deputy senate president that with the passage of this bill today, the South-east is no longer marginalised (laughs).

“Where is senator Ifeanyi Ubah? He’s not here. Abaribe will relay my message to Senator Ifeanyi Ubah that with the passage of this bill, the South-east is no longer marginalised,” Mr Akpabio added.

The senate president also noted that the bill seeking for the establishment of SEDC was hurriedly passed to show solidarity with people of the region.

“Senator (Victor) Umeh, it showed the love this 10th Senate has for the South-east. See the expeditious way in which this concurrence was handled and pray that when we harmonised everything and it is assented to an act of parliament, they will address all the fears and challenges of the region,” he said.

He congratulated the people of the South-eastern part of the country.

The senate president, whose wife, Unoma, hails from Enugu State, also expressed appreciation to his colleagues for their contributions to the passage of the bill.

“Congratulations to the South-east and thank you all the distinguished senators for the support and contribution to this bill,” Mr Akpabio added.

