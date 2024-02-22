President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new management team for the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), pending their confirmation by the Nigerian Senate:
(1) Gbenga Alade — Managing Director/CEO
(2) Aminu Ismail — Executive Director
(3) Adeshola Lamidi — Executive Director
(4) Lucky Adaghe — Executive Director
The President expects unflagging dedication, professionalism, and dutifulness from the new appointees so as to ensure that the operations of AMCON are more efficient, transparent, and in consonance with his determination to sanitize the nation’s financial system to maximize value and enhance investor confidence in the Nigerian economy.
Chief Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
February 22, 2024
