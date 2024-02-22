Three years after he fled the country following an attack on his residence in Ibadan on 1 July 2021, by agents of the State Security Service SSS, Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, returned to Nigeria on Wednesday.

Mr Adeyemo told PREMIUM TIMES that he was in the country for his late mother’s burial ceremony.

Speaking to our correspondent, he said: “It is true that I am back. I came back on Wednesday purposely for the burial ceremony of my mother. She passed away on 22 July last year and today (Thursday) is her wake-keep. The burial ceremony holds tomorrow in Igboho, after which we will move to Ibadan for the entertainment of guests on Saturday.”

Mr Adeyemo disclosed that eminent Nigerians and dignitaries from all walks of life are billed to attend the ceremony.

At the wake-keep ceremony held in the Modeke area of Igboho on Thursday, various Yoruba socio-cultural organisations, including the Oodua Peoples’ Congress (OPC), Agbekoya Vigilante group and Ifelodun Security Network, were in attendance.

Security was beefed up at the venue as detachments of policemen and other security agencies were spotted at strategic locations, including Igboho Town Hall and the palace of Oba Ona-Onibode of Igboholand, Oba Abdulrasheed Anikulapo Jayeola III.

The wake-keep, which attracted a mammoth crowd, ended at about 5:40 p.m. Mr Adeyemo, who was swarmed by his supporters and admirers, later led a procession to the palace of Oba Anikulapo to pay homage.

Meanwhile, the activist expressed gratitude to everyone who supported him during his travails in Nigeria and the Republic of Benin.

Mr Adeyemo flew in from Germany where he had been after a Beninois court granted him bail last year.

.

Mr Adeyemo had been the face of the struggle for the actualisation of the Yoruba nation under the aegis of the Ilana Omo Oodua movement, led by Banji Akintoye, a professor.

