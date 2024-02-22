The Support Association for Fibroids Awareness (SAFA), is set to be launched as a non-profit organisation dedicated to raising awareness about uterine fibroids and providing support for those affected in Nigeria and across Africa.

A statement issued by SAFA’s manager, Wemimo Adewuni, on Wednesday, said the organisation will be launched with it key intiaive which aims to empower individuals with knowledge about managing and treating uterine fibroids, including using High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) technology.

The launching is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 24 April, in Surulere, Lagos.

Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growths of the uterus that often appear during childbearing years and the symptoms include heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, and reproductive issues.

As part of its launch, SAFA in collaboration with the Fibroid Care Centre organises a one-day free consultation for women living with fibroids where one of the participants wins a “FREE HIFU” treatment through a raffle draw.

Lack of awareness

According to SAFA, there is a lack of awareness about the condition and its treatment options despite the high prevalence of uterine fibroids.

“SAFA’s mission is to fill this gap by providing education and support to individuals affected by uterine fibroids. The organisation offers resources and information on the signs and symptoms of uterine fibroids, available treatment options, and the importance of early detection,” it noted.

“SAFA also provides a platform for individuals to share their experiences and connect with others who are facing similar challenges.”

In Nigeria, according to a 2023 study, the incidence of fibroid was 51.9 per cent between the ages of 26-35 years and 44.6 per cent between 36-45 years.

Several studies have also shown that the national prevalence of fibroids amongst Nigerian women is 12.1 per cent and the total cost of diagnosis, drugs, and surgery for uterine fibroids is about N850,000 in Lagos as of 2023.

