Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced a 25 percent reduction in the cost of state-owned transport services, beginning from this weekend.

The governor also said discussions were also on with various transport unions to work out modalities of also reducing their fares.

Mr Sanwo-Olu made the disclosure during a live media chat on Thursday during which he announced a number of interventions and actions being taken by the state government across sectors to assist Lagosians.

The governor sad the moves are part of measures to ameliorate the effects of the ongoing hardship in the country on Lagos residents,

He empathised with residents, saying that the Lagst State Government was not unmindful of the situation. He noted that as leaders, public officers must be able to solve socio-economic problems.

Given the rising cost of food and other staples, Mr Sanwo-Olu expressed the state government’s resolve to open more markets where residents can buy food items at discounted rates.

Specifically, the governor disclosed that plans have been concluded to open Sunday Markets in at least 42 identified markets across the state where residents will be able to buy food items at discounted price. “You will only be able to buy items worth up to N25,000,” he said.

READ ALSO:

He also hinted at the state’s ambitious plan of feeding no fewer than 1000 people daily across each local government area through meal vouchers that could be accessed at selected canteens.

To actualise this, Mr Sanwo-Olu said caterers and some ‘Mama put’ outlets have been identified and the modalities were being worked out.

For civil servants, the governor said arrangements were being made for those on Levels 1 to 14 to only work from their various offices three days in a week, while those on Levels 15 to 17 will report four times in a week. He said this is one of the measures by his administration to ameliorate the hardship.

“Not that all forms of government will be shut down. It will be calendarised and scheduled,” he added.

Mr Sanwo-Olu added that teachers in public schools in the state will continue to work five days in a week due to the nature of academic activities. But he also disclosed his government’s plan to provide additional transport support for the teachers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

