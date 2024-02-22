President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ibrahim Gaga as executive director, Corporate Services, at the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM).

Mr. Gaga, a lawyer, has gained over 25 years of experience in the banking sector as well as in legal services.

Prior to his appointment, he was the board secretary and legal adviser at NEXIM Bank.

The president expects that Mr. Gaga will bring to his new role renewed zeal and diligence to enhance NEXIM’s mandate of providing finance, risk mitigation services, accurate trade and market information, as well as export advisory services to Nigerians in full support of the economic development agenda of his administration.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

February 21, 2024

