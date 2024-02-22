President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ibrahim Gaga as executive director, Corporate Services, at the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM).
Mr. Gaga, a lawyer, has gained over 25 years of experience in the banking sector as well as in legal services.
Prior to his appointment, he was the board secretary and legal adviser at NEXIM Bank.
READ ALSO: Tinubu appoints new comptroller general of Nigeria Immigration Service
The president expects that Mr. Gaga will bring to his new role renewed zeal and diligence to enhance NEXIM’s mandate of providing finance, risk mitigation services, accurate trade and market information, as well as export advisory services to Nigerians in full support of the economic development agenda of his administration.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
February 21, 2024
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999